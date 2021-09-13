Deokaran murder suspects' bail hearing delayed

Six men accused of murdering whistleblower Babita Deokaran will have to wait another three weeks before their bail application is heard.

The six – Phakamani Hadebe, Zita Hadebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Phakanyiswa Dladla – face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

They were arrested three days after the murder of the corruption-buster.

During their brief appearance in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday, their legal representative, Sharfique Sarlie, asked the court to postpone the matter as he had not adequately consulted with his clients ahead of the scheduled bail hearing.

Sarlie told the court that he has not been able to consult with his clients due to Covid-19 regulations restricting prison visits.

“It is difficult to obtain instructions (from my clients) because they are held at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility where I can only consult them on Fridays between 10am and 2pm. I’ve only had two days to consult with them because I have only had two days to see them since their last appearance on August 31,” Sarlie told the court.

He told the court that his constraints were worsened by a waiting period of close to an hour while at the correctional facility on each of his visits.