BREAKING | Jacob Zuma, will not stand for election to Parliament

By Sowetan Reporter - 20 May 2024 - 10:51
Former President & Umkhonto Wesizwe Leader Jacob Zuma at the Masibuye Rally at Orlando Stadium in Soweto, Joburg.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Jacob Zuma, will not stand for election to Parliament. In an unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Leona Theron on Monday, the court found that Zuma was neither eligible nor qualified to stand for election.

The Constitutional Court ruled that the 15 months sentence it previously imposed on him for contempt bars him from standing for election.

“Mr Zuma was convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than 12 months imprisonment for purposes of section 47(1)(e) and is not eligible to be a member of and not qualified to stand for election to Parliament,” the judgement said.

The Concourt overturned the decision of the electoral court which had found that Zuma’s sentence could not be regarded as a sentence as envisaged in the section. The matter was appealed by the IEC.

