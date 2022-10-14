Your digital lifestyle sorted: 15 of the best apps to get from the AppGallery

Let’s not forget about one of the most widely used email platforms in the world — Gmail. Using Gmail, you know your email is safely stored in the cloud. You can also access your messages from any computer or device with a web browser. Registering for an account is free and a user-friendly experience. You can even choose your own email address and customise it.

Access a world of entertainment

TikTok isn’t one of the fastest-growing social media platforms for nothing — it'll provide you with an endless stream of short, fun and informative videos to enjoy. So, If you’re looking to something quick to watch while sipping your morning coffee, or want to take your mind off being stuck in a long at your local supermarket, TikTok is the app for you.

When you’re looking for movies and series, head on over to Showmax or Netflix.

Providing a number of subscription options to meet any budget, Netflix is one of the world’s premiere video streaming services. Instantly watch thousands of TV episodes and movies on your mobile device. Netflix has a diverse range of content for every possible preference and mood, from blockbusters to Indie titles across various genres.

All about your convenience

What better way to enjoy your the series you're streaming than while savouring a meal that's been conveniently delivered to your door? Want pizza or a burger, how about some Chinese or Thai? All of this and everything in-between can be ordered from UberEats. Delivery is quick and the ordering experience is seamless: simply browse, click and order your lunch, dinner or even snacks.

If you’re looking to explore the world around you, and possibly even find a new exciting restaurant to dine at, check out Google Maps. It offers street maps, satellite images and interactive panoramic views of streets.

With more than 1-billion people using Google Maps worldwide, this is the travel destination app of choice to get you wherever you need to be, and allows you to plan your route by foot, bike, car, air or public transport.

It’s even got indoor maps of numerous landmark buildings for you to virtually explore. This is perfect if your budget doesn’t allow you to head to the likes of the Louvre in Paris or the Tower of London in person. Just head on over to Google Maps and enjoy a digital travel experience.

Your finances taken care of

Speaking of finances, FNB, Absa, Nedbank, Capitec and Standard Bank's banking apps enable you to bank seamlessly: you can transact, borrow, invest and communicate with your bank all from one place. No more standing in line at a branch or getting frustrated by a call centre when you need to deal with an account query.

Once you’ve managed your budget, check out Takealot for a fun, convenient and secure online shopping experience. Browse millions of products across 28 departments from household appliances, essentials and video games to furniture, makeup and electronics. Get your orders sent anywhere within SA, with free delivery and collections when you spend R500 or more.

With load-shedding being a daily challenge, it’s best to get on top of the schedule for your area. There’s no better app to do this than EskomSePush or Load Shedding Notifier. Plan your day with confidence and easily navigate the complexities of the different stages of load-shedding from the palm of your hand. You'll never get caught in the dark again.

Welcome to the digital world and enjoy a completely integrated lifestyle experience, thanks to the AppGallery.

This article was sponsored by Tukio Media.