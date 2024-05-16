Gauteng police have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane.
Provincial commissioner Lt-General Tommy Mthombeni said during a media briefing on Thursday that the two suspects were arrested in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane.
“We have worked tirelessly day and night, and as of now we had a breakthrough.
"The investigation has led the team to a specific addresses in Soshanguve, where we've arrested two suspects in different locations.
"In one of the locations in the house, the suspect was found with an unlicensed firearm. In another location, the suspect was not far from the crime scene.
"We also arrested the suspect with an unlicensed firearm that is linked to car hijacking, which was committed in 2023 in Akasia."
Mthombeni added that they were still on the hunt for the third suspect. He said when they arrived at the third location, the suspect had already fled.
Junior was shot and killed last Friday as he was running to welcome his father.
The father was arriving home just as hijackers pounced.
Two suspects linked to Soshanguve boy's shooting arrested
Police on the hunt for third man
Image: Supplied
