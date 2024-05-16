South Africa

Two suspects linked to Soshanguve boy's shooting arrested

Police on the hunt for third man

By Herman Moloi - 16 May 2024 - 10:39
Deceased 5 year old Ditebogo.
Deceased 5 year old Ditebogo.
Image: Supplied

Gauteng police have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of five-year-old Ditebogo Junior Phalane. 

Provincial commissioner Lt-General Tommy Mthombeni said during a media briefing on Thursday that the two suspects were arrested in Soshanguve, north of Tshwane.

“We have worked tirelessly day and night, and as of now we had a breakthrough.

"The investigation has led the team to a specific addresses in Soshanguve, where we've arrested two suspects in different locations.

"In one of the locations in the house, the suspect was found with an unlicensed firearm. In another location, the suspect was not far from the crime scene.

"We also arrested the suspect with an unlicensed firearm that is linked to car hijacking, which was committed in 2023 in Akasia."

Mthombeni added that they were still on the hunt for the third suspect. He said when they arrived at the third location, the suspect had already fled.

Junior was shot and killed last Friday as he was running to welcome his father.

The father was arriving home just as hijackers pounced.

WATCH | 'We will find the killers': Cele tells family of boy killed in hijacking

'I wonder whether they understand what they have done,'
News
1 day ago

Family of five-year-old killed in hijacking get support from political parties, community

Organisations have offered to assist the Phalane family after their five-year-old son was fatally shot during a hijacking in Soshanguve, with ...
News
2 days ago

Soshanguve residents lose hope of winning battle against crime

Residents of crime-ridden Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, where a five-year-old boy was gunned down during a hijacking, say they have lost hope of ...
News
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor