Eskom on Friday announced it would be suspending load-shedding from midnight.
In a statement, the power utility said its customers would have power throughout the weekend. An update of what next week's load-shedding schedule may look like was to be published on Sunday.
Eskom said it was able to give a bit of a reprieve because of lower demand for electricity supply at the weekend.
But several power generation units were still troubled.
“Since Wednesday evening a generation unit each at Arnot and Majuba power stations were returned to service while a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations were taken offline for repairs,” said Eskom.
“We now have 5,254MW on planned maintenance, while another 15,190MW is unavailable due to breakdowns,” Eskom added.
Stage 1 load-shedding is being rolled out and will continue until midnight.
Load-shedding reprieve from midnight
Image: ESA ALEXANDER
