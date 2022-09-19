The death toll in the horrific accident near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday stands at 20 after forensic experts discovered one body was counted twice.
This is according to the KZN health department, which issued a statement on Monday saying the number of victims was not 21 as initially reported.
The crash, in which a truck collided with a bakkie transporting schoolchildren, killing 18 pupils, a teacher’s assistant and the bakkie driver, has sent shock waves through SA.
Acting premier Nomagugu Simelane, together with transport, community safety and liaison MEC Sipho Hlomuka and acting education MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, met with pupils and the families of the victims on Monday.
“A visit was undertaken to the accident scene with a team of experts. Preliminary indications point to human error and failure to adhere to the rules of the road as the cause of this gruesome accident,” the department said.
Pongola crash death toll drops from 21 to 20 after victim counted twice
“The government delegation is engaging with teachers and pupils in all five of the affected schools. Independent Primary School lost 10 pupils.
“Bereaved families are also being visited.
“Later today, government will announce programmes to support the bereaved families and survivors of this road carnage.”
