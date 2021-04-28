South Africa

At least 20 prisoners on the run in KZN after gunmen intercept prison van

28 April 2021 - 10:57
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Five heavily armed gunmen in a double-cab bakkie blocked two police officers transporting prisoners from the New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

A manhunt is under way in Pietermaritzburg, where 31 prisoners escaped on the way to court on Wednesday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said five gunmen in a double-cab bakkie blocked two police officers who had been transporting the prisoners from the New Prison to the Pietermaritzburg magistrate's court.

“The suspects pointed firearms at the police officers and forced open the rear of the truck. Thirty-one awaiting-trial prisoners escaped out of the 45 that were in the truck,” he said.

By 10.20am, 23 prisoners were still on the run.

It is believed that at least six of the escapees handed themselves over to court officials.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

