×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Short taste of freedom for Western Cape prisoner as he is rearrested shortly after prison break

By TImesLIVE - 14 April 2022 - 12:36
Prison authorities are still searching for two people who fled from a Western Cape prison on Wednesday night.
Prison authorities are still searching for two people who fled from a Western Cape prison on Wednesday night.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A Western Cape prisoner who escaped  from the Malmesburg Correctional Facility only had a short taste of freedom after he was rearrested within hours of his escape.

In a statement, the department of correctional services said the escapee had fled the prison facility with two other prisoners at around 8pm on Wednesday.

The department announced his recapture after just after 11pm.

“A joint 72-hour activation operation by various law enforcement agencies is continuing, and the arrest of the remaining two escapees, Alexander Pieters, alleged crime of assault, and Juneal Jacobs, arrested for murder, is imminent,” said department spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele.  

“The department of correctional services has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape, and the preliminary investigation report will determine further course of action. DCS remains committed to safe and secure custody, and we call upon members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the speedy arrest of the two inmates as well as any other perpetrators,” Mphahlele added.

TimesLIVE

Armed hostage-takers pull a Houdini on cops at heavily guarded KZN supermarket

Six armed hostage-takers who held staff at a supermarket on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast were nowhere to be found when police entered the building.
News
1 week ago

Durban house robbers used e-hailing service to make their getaway but got caught in lockdown roadblock

Three men handed lengthy prison sentences for Durban North house robberies in 2020 hired an unsuspecting e-hailing taxi driver to make their escape, ...
News
3 weeks ago

Police on the hunt as 12 men escape from Eastern Cape police cells

The dozen men escaped through a hole in the wall of the Mount Frere police station cells, before fleeing through a gap cut in a perimeter fence.
News
6 months ago

Prisoner dies in KZN prison trying to 'take advantage' of fire

An inmate has died at the Umzinto prison in KwaZulu-Natal after he fell while trying to escape on Monday.
News
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
TimesLIVE Video