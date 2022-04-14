×

South Africa

Second prison escape reported in less than 24 hours

By TIMESLIVE - 14 April 2022 - 15:51
A prisoner escaped from the Barberton Correctional Facility, the department of correctional services said on Thursday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The department of correctional services on Thursday reported that another convict has escaped.

A prisoner fled from the Barberton Correctional Facility in Mpumalanga.

This was the second escape case recorded in less than 24 hours after three prisoners escaped from a Western Cape prison on Wednesday night. One of them was rearrested shortly afterwards.

Convicted murderer, rapist and robber Amos Mashaba has escaped from Barberton prison.
Image: Supplied / DCS

Department spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele said they were still probing how the Barberton inmate escaped.

“An investigation has been instituted and the circumstances relating to the escape will be revealed once it has been concluded,” he said.

“The name of the inmate is Amos Shabangu Mashaba. He is 46, from Bushbuckridge, Cunningmore A. He was convicted of rape, theft, murder and robbery. He is serving a life sentence at Barberton Medium B.”

The department has called on the public to assist with any information that may lead to Mashaba’s rearrest.

“He is considered dangerous and if spotted, information should be shared with the nearest police station.” 

TimesLIVE

