South Africa

Two dangerous prisoners escape from custody

By Iavan Pijoos - 27 January 2021 - 09:53
Police said 24-year-old Sabelo Nkosi and 27-year-old Njabulo Nsibande escaped near the Ermelo Correctional Centre.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

A manhunt has been launched for two dangerous prisoners who escaped from custody in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said the two men, 24-year-old Sabelo Nkosi and 27-year-old Njabulo Nsibande, escaped in the Gert Sibande district near Ermelo Correctional Centre.

Hlathi said the prisoners were being transported from Breyten magistrate’s court to the correctional facility.

Nkosi and Nsibande were on trial for murder, attempted murder, two counts of rape and two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances.

“An internal investigation that will look into how the suspects escaped is underway,” Hlathi said.

Police urged community members, including families of the suspects, to provide information that may lead to their rearrest.

Anyone with information can contact Sgt Mmabatho Mafate on 072 610 5768 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Alternatively members of the public can send information via MY SAPS app.  

Nasrec Field Hospital ready for more Covid-19 patients

The Nasrec Field Hospital will be able to cope with the surge of Covid-19-infected patients as hospitals have been burdened with the number of ...
News
1 day ago

Concerns amid rising Covid-19 cases at St Albans prison

Prisons are overcrowded and understaffed and the department of correctional services is not acting in the best interest of officials amid increasing ...
News
5 days ago

