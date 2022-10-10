×

South Africa

Blacks and coloureds ‘targeted’

Mangaung prison staff fume over ‘crass’ strip searches

10 October 2022 - 07:18

Workers at the Mangaung Correctional Centre (MCC) in Bloemfontein are allegedly compelled to strip naked in front of their colleagues, including those of the opposite gender as part of a search procedure to prevent contraband smuggling.

Sowetan spoke to workers at the Free State maximum security facility, which is run by G4S SA on behalf of the department of correctional services, who detailed the humiliation they had to endure over the past two weeks...

