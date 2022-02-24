South Africa

Ninth suspect arrested in connection with Rosettenville police shoot-out

24 February 2022 - 07:00
The wall around a house in Friars Hill Road in Rosettenville which suspected CIT robbers were using as a hideout. Bullet holes and pink markers on the pavement are all that remain after a fierce gun battle between the robbers and police on Monday.
Image: Alex Patrick

Gauteng police have arrested a ninth suspect in connection with a shoot-out with law-enforcement agencies after a foiled cash-in-transit heist in Rosettenville, community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko said.

Eight suspects died during the incident and 10 were arrested. Of those arrested, five are Zimbabweans, one is from Botswana and four are South Africans.

“The latest suspect [arrested in Thembisa] is believed to be the one who shot at the police helicopter,” said Mazibuko on her official Twitter account.

The man was found in possession of four rifles, ammunition, police and G4S vests, an R4 and two R5s, the MEC said.

