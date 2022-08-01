×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Long wait causes dismay

Our kids starve as G4S sits on our money, workers fret

01 August 2022 - 07:56

Frustration is building up among G4S Secure Solutions workers who are supposed to get paid their share of R20m flowing from a black economic empowerment deal concluded 17 years ago.

In November, the B-BBEE Commission ordered that G4S Secure Solutions pay workers R20m for the 13% stake they’ve held in the company since 2005...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele