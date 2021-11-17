G4S security firm ordered to pay R20m to workers

Cosatu calls for criminal prosecution

A multinational private security firm has been ordered to make a once-off payment of R20m to more than 3,000 workers it used in an empowerment fronting scheme for 16 years.



The Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission has found that G4S Secure Solutions – a subsidiary of British private security firm, G4S Global – engaged in a misrepresentation of its B-BBEE status, which is an offence according to law...