Workers demand R20m share from security firm
This week, the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission (BBBEEC) said that it had received proof of payment of the R20m from G4S, which it imposed as a fine after it found the company to be fronting last year
Workers at G4S Secure Solutions have accused their employer of trying to prevent some of the beneficiaries from getting what is duly theirs in the R20m flowing from their black economic empowerment deal.
