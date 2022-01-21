Workers demand R20m share from security firm

This week, the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Commission (BBBEEC) said that it had received proof of payment of the R20m from G4S, which it imposed as a fine after it found the company to be fronting last year

Workers at G4S Secure Solutions have accused their employer of trying to prevent some of the beneficiaries from getting what is duly theirs in the R20m flowing from their black economic empowerment deal.



