Luxury vehicles impounded as Hawks raid alleged zama zama leaders' homes
A Range Rover Evoque, Ford Raptor, Amarok bakkie, Audi A3 and two Golf GTIs were some of the high-powered vehicles the Hawks seized on Tuesday during a raid to combat illegal mining in Carletonville and Khutsong on the West Rand.
A total of 15 vehicles, including a truck, were seized.
Seven suspects were arrested. They are due to appear at the Carletonville magistrate’s court on charges of fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Precious Metals Act. Two more are being questioned, said police.
Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said the investigation, which began in 2018, was concerning six transactions amounting to R500,000.
“This morning the suspects who had been identified for those transactions were arrested. We’re not leaving out the possibility that these suspects could be linked to other suspects in the country and outside. This is a transnational crime.”
Image: Lesego Mamashela/TimesLIVE
