Zama Zamas make life unbearable for Limpopo villagers
Men in blankets ‘a law unto themselves’
19 September 2022 - 07:51
Illegal miners arrived with their heavy excavation machinery and started digging around a Limpopo woman’s yard, leaving deep trenches everywhere.
The woman from Bogalatladi, a village in Limpopo’s mineral-rich Sekhukhune district, is among many residents who are suffering at the hands of illegal mining across the province and whose properties have been damaged. ..
Zama Zamas make life unbearable for Limpopo villagers
Men in blankets ‘a law unto themselves’
Illegal miners arrived with their heavy excavation machinery and started digging around a Limpopo woman’s yard, leaving deep trenches everywhere.
The woman from Bogalatladi, a village in Limpopo’s mineral-rich Sekhukhune district, is among many residents who are suffering at the hands of illegal mining across the province and whose properties have been damaged. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos