×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Zama Zamas make life unbearable for Limpopo villagers

Men in blankets ‘a law unto themselves’

19 September 2022 - 07:51
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Illegal miners arrived with their heavy excavation machinery and started digging around a Limpopo woman’s yard, leaving deep trenches everywhere. 

The woman from Bogalatladi, a village in Limpopo’s mineral-rich Sekhukhune district, is among many residents who are suffering at the hands of illegal mining across the province and whose properties have been damaged. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...
Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death