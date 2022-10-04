The Hawks are raiding alleged illegal mining kingpins’ residences in Carletonville and Khutsong.
The operation began in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized, said spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
The Gauteng Hawks team is being supported by home affairs officials.
Investigations are ongoing.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong
Image: Freddy Mavunda
The Hawks are raiding alleged illegal mining kingpins’ residences in Carletonville and Khutsong.
The operation began in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized, said spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
The Gauteng Hawks team is being supported by home affairs officials.
Investigations are ongoing.
This is a developing story
TimesLIVE
Hawks nab suspected mastermind behind cash-in-transit heists at his Soweto home
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos