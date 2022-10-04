×

South Africa

Hawks raid homes of zama zama 'kingpins' in Carletonville, Khutsong

By TimesLIVE - 04 October 2022 - 10:40
Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized
Image: Freddy Mavunda

The Hawks are raiding alleged illegal mining kingpins’ residences in Carletonville and Khutsong.

The operation began in the early hours of Tuesday morning. 

Six suspects have been arrested and their luxury vehicles have been seized, said spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

The Gauteng Hawks team is being supported by home affairs officials.

Investigations are ongoing.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

