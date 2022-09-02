Police bust illegal miners in Benoni
More than 30 suspects arrested
02 September 2022 - 07:22
Police pounced on an illegal mining operation that is believed to harbour hundreds of zama zamas, arresting more than 30 people, some of whom were found with explosives.
The abandoned mine shaft situated on an isolated piece of land popularly known as Van Ryn in Benoni, Ekurhuleni, is dubbed Shaft 13 and is believed to be a well-organised operation with the illegal miners using their own surveillance to spot police from a distance. ..
