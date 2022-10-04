×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Move to contain new locust outbreak in Northern Cape

By TimesLIVE - 04 October 2022 - 14:06
The first brown locust outbreak this season is in Upington, Kliprand, Gamoep, Carnavon and Louriesfontein. File photo.
The first brown locust outbreak this season is in Upington, Kliprand, Gamoep, Carnavon and Louriesfontein. File photo.
Image: Reuters/Baz Ratner

A new generation of locust swarms has been sighted in various towns of the Northern Cape, the department of agriculture, environmental affairs, rural development and land reform says.

The first brown locust outbreak this season is in Upington, Kliprand, Gamoep, Carnavon and Louriesfontein.

“The outbreak is as a result of warmer conditions and enough moisture still on the soil after recent rains” in the area, said the department.

“More outbreaks are expected in other districts as the weather becomes warmer and rain is expected in various parts of the province.”

Teams of locust controllers have been activated and dispatched to control the outbreak in affected areas and on nearby farms.

MEC Mase Manopole urged drivers to be cautious as the roads become slippery as hoppers (baby locusts) move from farms onto main roads.

The public and farmers can report any swarms in their areas to the department.

TimesLIVE

Here's how the public can report brown locust sightings

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza has called on the public to alert the departments nearest district offices when ...
SebenzaLIVE
4 months ago

Department spent R80m fighting worst locust outbreak in decades

Minister of agriculture Thoko Didiza on Wednesday revealed that her department had spent more than R80m combating the latest brown locust outbreak ...
News
5 months ago

Kenyan farmers test insurance to ward off climate-driven hunger

When drought ravaged her sorghum and bean crops five years ago, Kenyan farmer Ngina Kyalo did not need to stand in line for food handouts, as in ...
News
7 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...