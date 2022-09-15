'Let the army combat illegal mining', say Bosmont residents
Residents say cops fear zama zamas
15 September 2022 - 07:25
The residents who live where six bodies believed to be of illegal miners were found on Wednesday have called for the deployment of the army to help end an ongoing turf war among illegal miners.
The bodies of six men with gunshot wounds to the head were found scattered on both sides of the N1 highway near Maraisburg in Johannesburg...
