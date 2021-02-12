Special Tribunal freezes former water board CEO’s assets

A former CEO of Lepelle Northern Water (LNW), a state-owned enterprise supplying bulk potable water in Limpopo, has been barred from selling any of his four immovable properties pending finalisation of civil recovery proceedings against him.

Phineas Legodi’s properties are in Limpopo and Gauteng.

Special Tribunal judge Lebogang Modiba further ordered that the registrar of deeds in Pretoria and Polokwane effect an endorsement against the registration of Legodi’s properties pending the outcome of the main action.

Modiba also interdicted and restrained the Municipal Employees Union Retirement Fund from releasing Legodi’s pension benefits pending the outcome of the case.

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the matter relates to a water project meant to benefit about 50 villages in Giyani, Limpopo.