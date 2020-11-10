South Africa

R20m deal completed in April but still no energy from Eskom

Water project stagnates due to lack of electricity

10 November 2020 - 08:19

The struggle for water continues to hit residents of remote villages in Limpopo despite the completion of a multimillion-rand pilot water project in their area.

Residents of GaKuranta and Skimming villages outside Giyani who are supposed to benefit from a R20m sand water extraction project that was completed in April have not been able to get water because of a lack of electricity to connect to the plant...

