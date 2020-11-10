R20m deal completed in April but still no energy from Eskom
Water project stagnates due to lack of electricity
The struggle for water continues to hit residents of remote villages in Limpopo despite the completion of a multimillion-rand pilot water project in their area.
Residents of GaKuranta and Skimming villages outside Giyani who are supposed to benefit from a R20m sand water extraction project that was completed in April have not been able to get water because of a lack of electricity to connect to the plant...
