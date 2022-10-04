WATCH | How Vilakazi is modernising traditional Zulu jewellery to preserve her heritage

Adorned in colourful beadwork, Nokwethemba Vilakazi stands out at first glance.

Not because she’s differently-abled, but because of her traditional African jewellery. Historically, people used beadwork in Zulu ceremonies and to express their feelings, identity and marital status.

But Vilakazi found a way to immortalise the art form by modernising it. With her company IndlovuKazi Beads, she specialises in contemporary African embroidery.

“I’m transforming Zulu beadwork to preserve it for future generations,” Vilakazi says.

Hailing from Nkandla, a rural town nestled in KwaZulu-Natal, Vilakazi recalls starting school late because there weren’t any educational facilities in her community that catered to people in wheelchairs.

She then decided to pick up beading equipment to pass time, and soon began mastering the technique and its stylised patterns.

When Vilakazi got to university, she established her signature approach, making the jewellery accessible to everyone.