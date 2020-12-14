South Africa

Infrastructure 'needs maintenance'

'We finally have water, but pipes are bursting' – villagers

By Peter Ramothwala - 14 December 2020 - 09:29

Residents of a Limpopo village who benefitted from a multimillion-rand pilot water project want the government to improve the existing infrastructure.

They say the project has brought too much water and that as a result the old pipes are leaking and others are bursting due to high pressure. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X