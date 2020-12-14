Infrastructure 'needs maintenance'
'We finally have water, but pipes are bursting' – villagers
Residents of a Limpopo village who benefitted from a multimillion-rand pilot water project want the government to improve the existing infrastructure.
They say the project has brought too much water and that as a result the old pipes are leaking and others are bursting due to high pressure. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.