South Africa

Water supply restored at Helen Joseph Hospital

28 September 2022 - 12:39
The Gauteng health department says water supply at the Helen Joseph Hospital had been restored. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/HXDBZXY

The Gauteng health department says the water supply at Helen Joseph Hospital has been fully restored.

“The water pressure level started normalising last night at 9pm [Tuesday] and we continue to monitor the situation. Health services are continuing as normal,” said the department’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba.

On Tuesday, services at the hospital’s emergency department, theatres, intensive care unit and wards on floors 4 to 7 were affected.

The hospital continued urgent services, especially in its theatres, to minimise the effect on critical services.

The shortage was caused by problems experienced by Johannesburg Water at the weekend.

The utility supplied water tanks to pump water into the system. This helped to ensure that hospital services continued under constrained circumstances.

