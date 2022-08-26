×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Tshwane drags feet in providing clean water to Hammanskaal: Senzo Mchunu

26 August 2022 - 13:28
Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu says Tshwane has the money to supply water to Hammanskraal but is shirking its responsibility. File photo.
Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu says Tshwane has the money to supply water to Hammanskraal but is shirking its responsibility. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu on Friday said Tshwane has been dragging its feet on resolving water issues in Hammanskraal.

Mchunu said this was totally unacceptable and unjustifiable.

“We believe that the city of Tshwane has unjustifiably been resistant to providing clean water, as they are supposed to, to the people of Hammanskraal,” he said.

Mchunu was giving an update on the state of water and sanitation to mark his first year in office. 

In 2019, the SA Human Rights Commission declared the water in Hammanskraal unsafe for human consumption and the situation has not changed since.

“Hammanskraal community is supplied by three suppliers of water. One is Magalies Water — it has done well in the area of their supply, there are no complaints. The second one is Rand Water, which has been doing well in their area of supply. But where there has been a failure, and is still a failure, is in the area supplied by the city of Tshwane,” Mchunu said.

He said Tshwane has been assessed for its capacity to deliver clean water and sanitation services and was found to have reasonable skills.

“In other words, they have the capacity in terms of human resources. They have been found to have money ... we have met the Treasury and it has advised that where we were seeking money to intervene directly, we [should] rather talk to Tshwane,” Mchunu said.

“Tshwane has money to rehabilitate and fix whatever needs to be fixed in their system, but they have been resisting for reasons known to them. They have not been dealing with their responsibility on these matters.”

His department and the city continue to engage on the issue, he added. 

“We are close to resolving the matter and there will be an agreement. We seek to escalate it to a court order so everybody is forced to comply with their responsibilities.”

TimesLIVE

Tongaat community wants JoJo tanks they burnt to be replaced

The Tongaat community has asked the eThekwini municipality to replace JoJo tanks they burnt in a protest over water shortages on Thursday.
News
1 hour ago

Investment in water security needed now, says Amnesty on looming crisis in SA

Water infrastructure and technology needs urgent investment by the government to ensure the resource is being stored and used efficiently, says ...
News
1 month ago

Providing water to municipalities requires budget not slogans, Mchunu tells EFF

Minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu did not take kindly to the EFF’s criticism and rejection of his more than R110bn budget for the ...
News
3 months ago

The rebuild: Here’s what eThekwini municipality is doing to restore water infrastructure

Water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu says the estimated cost of damage to water and sanitation infrastructure is R1bn.
News
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bayede! King Misuzulu KaZwelithini ascends to Zulu throne
'SA needs a new women’s movement': Veteran female activist Sophia Williams-De ...