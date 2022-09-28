×

South Africa

Protesting workers shut down Mogalakwena municipality

28 September 2022 - 12:18
Zoe Mahopo Journalist
Striking workers blockaded entrances to the Mogalakwena local municipality in Mokopane in Limpopo on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Workers have blockaded entrances to the Mogalakwena local municipality in Limpopo with construction vehicles such as TLBs and graders amid ongoing calls for the municipal manager Morris Maluleke to refrain from coming to work.

The municipality’s spokesperson Malesela Selokela said police were on the scene while a case of public violence and intimidation has been opened against protesting workers who want Maluleke to vacate the position after a court found that his appointment was unlawful.

Selokela said the demonstrations have led to a complete shutdown of services as workers could not gain access to the building.

“I can confirm that services to the public are not being rendered because there are no officials at the municipality. People are afraid for their safety,” he said.

The municipality’s lawyer Popela Maake said they would be heading to the labour court in Johannesburg on Thursday in a bid to interdict workers from engaging in an illegal strike after papers were filed this week.

The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu) and shop stewards have been listed among the respondents in court papers that Sowetan has seen.

Workers attempted to stop the council from passing a resolution in support of an appeal against the September 13 judgment but failed, resulting in the municipality filing appeal documents on Monday.

Samwu provincial secretary Patrick Aphane said workers will not take orders from Maluleke.

Aphane said Maluleke should stay at home until the court matter is finalised.

He said officials who report directly to the municipal manager were reluctant to take instructions given by someone whose appointment as been declared illegal by the courts.

He said the municipality was responsible for creating the ongoing instability.

mahopoz@sowetan.co.za

