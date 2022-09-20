Power outages affect water supply in Gauteng
Customers asked to use water sparingly during blackouts
20 September 2022 - 07:53
While the country continues to bear the brunt of load-shedding, municipalities in Gauteng have warned that if it is not resolved, some communities may be without water as their infrastructure has been affected by power outages.
Yesterday, Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said pump stations, which supply water to towers in various areas, have been affected...
Power outages affect water supply in Gauteng
Customers asked to use water sparingly during blackouts
While the country continues to bear the brunt of load-shedding, municipalities in Gauteng have warned that if it is not resolved, some communities may be without water as their infrastructure has been affected by power outages.
Yesterday, Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli said pump stations, which supply water to towers in various areas, have been affected...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos