Health facilities must be excluded from load-shedding, says department

The Gauteng health department says provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has asked the provincial government to assist in leading the engagement with municipalities to ensure that health facilities are excluded from supply interruptions given the critical service they render.

The department was responding to an article published on SowetanLIVE's sister publication where the head of internal medicine at Charlotte Maxeke, Prof Adam Mohamed, spoke about the strain load-shedding has brought on the health system.

As a solution, Mohamed said hospitals should be excluded from the enforced power outages implemented by Eskom.