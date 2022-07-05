×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Health facilities must be excluded from load-shedding, says department

05 July 2022 - 14:08
Gauteng's health department says talks are being held with municipalities to ensure that health facilities such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital are excluded from load-shedding. File photo.
Gauteng's health department says talks are being held with municipalities to ensure that health facilities such as Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital are excluded from load-shedding. File photo.
Image: Mduduzi Ndzingi

The Gauteng health department says provincial health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has asked the provincial government to assist in leading the engagement with municipalities to ensure that health facilities are excluded from supply interruptions given the critical service they render.

The department was responding to an article published on SowetanLIVE's sister publication where the head of internal medicine at Charlotte Maxeke, Prof Adam Mohamed, spoke about the strain load-shedding has brought on the health system.

As a solution, Mohamed said hospitals should be excluded from the enforced power outages implemented by Eskom.

Gauteng health’s head of communication, Motalatale Modiba, said hospitals render essential services and should be excluded from service interruptions.

“Sadly, the current reality is that healthcare facilities often bear the brunt of interruptions in water supply or electricity outages. Some of our facilities like the Far East Rand Regional Hospital are exempted from load-shedding. However, as this weekend proved, this is not enough if there is no guarantee of supply,” Modiba said.

Stage 6 load-shedding will return at 4pm, slight reprieve

Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding is in effect until 4pm on Friday, instead of the heightened stage 6 that had been announced.
News
4 days ago

Power cuts extended with load-shedding back at stage 6 from 2pm

Eskom cites high levels of staff absenteeism and intimidation of working employees.
News
5 days ago

The DA’s Jack Bloom said earlier the hospital generators were required on Saturday after a fault at the local power station.

According to Modiba, the province is working hard to ensure it minimises the impact of load-shedding on essential services at health facilities in Gauteng. He said the provincial government recently, through finance MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, announced plans for a rooftop solar power project for hospitals.

“The MEC, during the May 2022 budget vote, indicated that the provincial government, through the Gauteng Infrastructure Financing Agency, will be financing phase one of the rooftop solar PV [photovoltaic] project. This will see 11 hospitals being able to harness close to 10MW of their electrical power from rooftop solar PVs,” he said.

In the meantime, Modiba said hospitals in the province have generators as a backup system. He cautioned that generators are not the main source of power supply and are contingency measures meant to temporarily kick in when electricity supply is interrupted for a short while.

He said the department was delivering security of supply for diesel by ensuring that agreements are in place with service providers and that there is regular maintenance of the generators at the facilities to keep them in good working order.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released