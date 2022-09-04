×

Low water pressure for these parts of Joburg

By TimesLIVE - 04 September 2022 - 13:16
Low pressure to intermittent supply of water is affecting a range of suburbs in Johannesburg after a power failure affected reservoirs, says Rand Water. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

Low pressure to intermittent supply of water is affecting several suburbs in Johannesburg after a power failure affected reservoirs, says Rand Water.

The suburbs are Northcliff, Florida, Hursthill, Fairlands, Cresta, Honeydew, Cosmo City, Heldekruin, Fleurhof, Soweto, Whiteridge North, Watervaldal and Corriemoor.

Rand Water’s Eikenhof booster pump station experienced a power failure at about 7pm on Saturday that affected 50% of its water-pumping capacity.

The power failure was as a result of a trip on one of City Power’s transformers that supplies electricity to Eikenhof, said Rand Water.

Power supply to the Eikenhof station was restored just before 4am on Sunday.

While the station has resumed pumping at its full capacity of 1,200Ml/d, there is a decrease in water storage levels at the Meredale, Waterval and Weltevreden reservoirs which supply water to the City of Johannesburg.

