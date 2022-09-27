Conflict for Balobedu throne rages on as court date looms
Royal council determined to crown a king
27 September 2022 - 07:53
The battle for the Balobedu throne rages on with plans afoot to inaugurate Prince Lekukela Modjadji as king, just days before a high court hearing in Pretoria to challenge his installation in favour of his younger sister Princess Masalanabo.
The royal council recently announced that it would inaugurate Lekukela as monarch of the prestigious Limpopo dynasty known for their rain-making powers during a ceremony set to happen on October 1...
