An 82-year-old Free State farmer has been arrested on two counts of attempted murder after he allegedly shot and injured two friends who were hunting.
The incident happened in Ladybrand at about 8:30pm on Friday evening when two young men, aged 18 and 19 were hunting and confronted by the neighbouring farmer.
“He allegedly swore at them and they sped off in their car. The farmer pursued and started shooting at them.
“In the process, the 18-year-old young man, who was the driver, was shot from the back on the shoulder. His friend took over the vehicle and drove off to their farm,” said W/O Mmako Mophiring.
Police said the injured man was rushed to a hospital in Bloemfontein for medical treatment.
The 82-year-old farmer was traced by police and arrested on Saturday. Police confiscated his firearm for further ballistic analysis and as an exhibit.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Ladybrand magistrate’s court on Monday.
Free State farmer arrested on two counts of attempted murder
Suspect expected to appear at Ladybrand magistrate’s court
Image: 123RF
