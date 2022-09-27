×

South Africa

Not clear who killed principal

Kadiege was full of life, says friend

By Keletso Mkhwanazi - 27 September 2022 - 07:42

Ceciliah Kadiege tried in vain to reach her husband, principal of HL Setlalentoa Secondary School, on Saturday as she wanted to find out how far he was from home as it was late.

It was 10pm and Moses Kadiege was unreachable, after leaving his house in Brits in the morning. She went to report him missing...

Speech Bubbles

