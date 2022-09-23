Municipality, firm's legal battle leaves villagers in the dark
'I fantasised about getting a fridge if we had electricity'
23 September 2022 - 09:02
The sheriff of the court pounced on a Limpopo municipality to attach its assets in order to recover R9.7m owed to a service provider in connection with an electricity project started in 2017.
The Limpopo High Court in Polokwane instructed the sheriff on Wednesday to attach properties belonging to the Fetakgomo Greater Tubatse municipality in Burgersfort after it withdrew from appealing a judgment in favour of Mphaphuli Consulting...
