Lack of water, electricity leave officials working in inhumane conditions

According to several employees at the department's district offices in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo's legislature town 50km south of the capital Polokwane, the dire situation has been ongoing for years

“Please enter with a bucket of water” reads the signage posted on toilet doors at one of the department of education district offices in Limpopo.



For about two years more than 100 workers at the offices in Lebowakgomo have been forced to work under horrible conditions due to the persistent lack of water and electricity in their building...