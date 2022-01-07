Police officers scared for lives after two weeks without power

Officers working at the Mabopane Terminus police station in Tshwane are living in fear and have to rely on torches from their cellphones for light as their station has been without electricity for two weeks.



Every night, police officers use their cellphones to get light in order to open dockets and do other administrative duties. The station's back-up generator and landline phone are also not working while the rest of the township has electricity supply. ..