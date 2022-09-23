×

South Africa

Unlikely leg up for Soweto entrepreneur

Mongadi says it's fulfilling to see customers regain mobility

23 September 2022 - 08:50
Mpho Koka Journalist

One morning in March 2018, Sibongile Mongadi was sitting on a bench in the reception area of a public hospital waiting to receive treatment for a gum infection she had.

As she was waiting, she witnessed an amputee arguing with nurses as to when he will be able to receive his prosthetic leg after being on the waiting list for five years...

