South Africa

Power cuts exacerbate township's water scarcity

Mahwelereng residents without boreholes worse off

22 September 2022 - 07:44
Zoe Mahopo Journalist

Residents of Mahwelereng township in Mokopane, Limpopo, say load-shedding has worsened the water scarcity they have been experiencing for years. 

Cathrine Molomo, 62, said they sometimes go up to two days without bathing, while doing simple house chores like washing dishes was a problem...

