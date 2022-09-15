Witness says accused two is the one who wrestled with Meyiwa before his shooting

The third state witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has pointed out accused two as one of the intruders who fought with the slain soccer star during the night he was gunned down.
During his testimony in the North Gauteng High Court on Thursday, Tumelo Madlala pointed out Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi as one of the robbers who entered the house on the night of the killing.
Prosecutor Adv George Baloyi asked Madlala what he meant when he said on Wednesday that someone in the courtroom had made him uncomfortable.
“You indicated a level of discomfort yesterday [Wednesday] and said that is why you want an adjournment on Tuesday. Can you elaborate on that,’’ said Baloyi.
“Yes, since the start of the trial I have never sat with the suspects like this,’’ said Madlala.
“Who is the person who made you uncomfortable?’’ asked Baloyi.
“In my statement to the police I said if I can see the person again, I will be able to point him out. What is painful is that I don’t care about Senzo’s family and people out there. I am doing this for Senzo. I won’t come all the way from where I come from to say something I do not know. I won’t tell lies in a matter like this, even that [accused] person knows,’’ said Madlala.
These words by Madlala prompted accused three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and accused four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, to smile.
Madlala’s words saw Meyiwa's sister, Nomalanga, who is present in court, flashing a broad smile.
“This is the person that Senzo held against the wall. I am referring to the second one,’’ said Madlala as he pointed out Ntanzi.
Ntanzi was all smiles and giggling when Madlala pointed him out.
Meyiwa was killed at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, on October 26 2014.
The accused — Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli — face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
The trial continues.
