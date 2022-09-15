A former Jozini municipal manager and an accomplice were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.
Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Durban's serious corruption investigation team arrested a 55-year-old and his 41-year-old accomplice.
“It is alleged that the former municipal manager established a youth upliftment programme in 2014. He then forced the finance department to pay a service provider R5m for services that were not rendered. A case of fraud was reported at Jozini police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.”
The duo will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Thursday.
TimesLIVE
Former Jozini municipal manager accused of R5m fraud and corruption
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK
