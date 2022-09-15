×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Former Jozini municipal manager accused of R5m fraud and corruption

15 September 2022 - 12:08
Orrin Singh Reporter
A former Jozini municipal manager has been arrested by the Hawks.
A former Jozini municipal manager has been arrested by the Hawks.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A former Jozini municipal manager and an accomplice were arrested by the Hawks on Thursday on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. 

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Durban's serious corruption investigation team arrested a 55-year-old and his 41-year-old accomplice.

“It is alleged that the former municipal manager established a youth upliftment programme in 2014. He then forced the finance department to pay a service provider R5m for services that were not rendered. A case of fraud was reported at Jozini police station and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members for investigation.”

The duo will appear in the Durban specialised commercial crime court on Thursday. 

TimesLIVE

High court declares Maluleke's appointment as Mogalakwena municipal manager unlawful

The appointment of Morris Maluleke as the municipal manager of Mogalakwena local municipality has been declared unlawful by the Limpopo high court.
News
2 days ago

Msunduzi collects R26m on third day of cracking down on defaulters

The Msunduzi municipality has raked in more than R26m as part of a campaign to crack down on defaulters.
News
1 week ago

City of Joburg re-advertises post for municipal manager

Seven months after advertising the position of municipal manager in the City of Johannesburg, the process is starting afresh once more.
News
4 weeks ago

Municipality spends R3.6m on manager's body guards

A Mpumalanga acting municipal manager has cost her council more than R3m in the past three months on personal protection services and to be shielded ...
News
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cele visits slain magistrate's family after mysterious death
'We ran in our pajamas': Jagersfontein survivor speaks of terror in mine dam ...