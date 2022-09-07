×

South Africa

Police witness quizzed for leaving Meyiwa murder house for other crime scenes

07 September 2022 - 14:32
Forensic policeman Sgt Thabo Mosia.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Forensic police witness Sgt Thabo Mosia on Wednesday defended leaving the Senzo Meyiwa crime scene to attend to other cases.

Under cross-examination in the Pretoria high court by the defence, Mosia said he left the Vosloorus home where the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot dead after collecting his evidence to attend to two other complaints — a business robbery and a case of arson.

Other police remained at the Meyiwa crime scene after he left, he added.

“I don’t prioritise one over the other. I know Senzo Meyiwa was a well-known person but I treat my crime scenes the same. It was left in police hands. I left the crime scene because I knew I had already done my duty and was only waiting for the task team to come and process the crime scene. I didn’t see anything wrong in my decision,” he said.

Tshepo Thobane, representing four of the accused, questioned Mosia for leaving a murder scene to attend crime scenes where no-one had been injured.

“It’s amazing that you treated all crime scenes the same,” Thobane said.

He told Mosia the defence would bring evidence to show the protocol that needs to be followed when one arrives at the scene for the first time.

State prosecutor George Baloyi is re-examining the witness.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya‚ Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi‚ Mthobisi Prince Ncube‚ Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty to murdering Meyiwa.

TimesLIVE

