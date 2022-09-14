"When Senzo died, no one wanted Kelly. She was crying all the time. If you are rejected by the family of the father of your child what would you do? I had to try and give her support," Twala said.
'I suggested holiday to Kelly because she was distressed'
She cried all the time and was shunned after Meyiwa died – Twala
Music producer Sello Chicco Twala said he suggested Kelly Khumalo to go on holiday soon after her boyfriend Senzo Meyiwa was killed because many people had rejected her after the star's murder.
Twala broke his silence on Wednesday evening after it emerged during Meyiwa's murder trial earlier that he met Khumalo hours after the 2014 murder and suggested that she leaves the country for a while. This testimony came from Meyiwa's best friend Tumelo Madlala who was testifying about what transpired after the soccer star was killed in Khumalo's home in Vosloorus.
Twala met Khumalo at the Mulberton house where she lived with Meyiwa.
Twala told Sowetan that his discussion about a holiday to Kelly were to give the singer some support as she was going through a difficult time after the death of her baby daddy.
"When Senzo died, no one wanted Kelly. She was crying all the time. If you are rejected by the family of the father of your child what would you do? I had to try and give her support," Twala said.
Madlala said after the fatal shooting he, along with Khumalo, Khumalo’s mother Ntombi and the singer's sister Zandi, were escorted by police to stay at the house that the celebrity couple shared in Mulbarton, south of Johannesburg.
''After we arrived in Mulbarton, security at the gate called us and said police want to see us. Kelly [Khumalo] told the security not to let the police in. She then switched off the electricity. Police entered the premises and Kelly saw them through the blinds of the window and called someone. I do not know who she called. Shortly thereafter, I think the police got an order and they left. Kelly switched the power back on,’’ he said.
Madlala said Twala came to see them a few days after the police's visit.
''I am not sure about the day but Chicco came. Both Kelly and I were not feeling well. He came in and started speaking with Kelly. I could not hear their conversation properly but I overheard Chicco asking Kelly if she does not want to go on holiday overseas,’’ said Madlala.
Lawyer for accused one to four immediately rose and disputed what the interpreter had said and argued that Madlala said ''Chicco asked Kelly if she did not want to go in hiding’’.
Madlala rose from the witness box and said he never said ''hiding’’ but said ''holiday".
Twala is the father of Longwe Twala, who is among the people who were present at the house where the star was killed.
The accused – Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.
They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
