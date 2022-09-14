“It was in the evening, we went and sat in the dining room, and they introduced Kelly's mother. It was Senzo who introduced her. He told me it's the mother of his woman and the one looking after the baby.
Meyiwa's last hours: Watching soccer on TV, enjoying a home-cooked meal
Madlala recalls his friend's happy moments before death
Image: Thulani Mbele
Goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa's last day alive was a casual Sunday, spent watching live English football on TV, and chatting with his friends while eating a meal cooked by his girlfriend's mother.
This serene picture hours before Meyiwa murder was painted by Tumelo Madlala in the North Gauteng High Court on Tuesday. Madlala, Meyiwa's friend, was visiting the 27-year-old Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkepeer and his Durban homeboy.
Five men are standing trial for Meyiwa's murder. He was shot dead in October 2014 at the Vosloorus house of girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother Ntombi. They were there with Khumalo's sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend at the time, Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s friends Madlala, visiting from Durban, and Mthokozisi Twala. Kelly’s two young children, one of whom was fathered by the goalie, were also present.
Madlala testified Meyiwa had called him to come to Johannesburg.
“He gave me directions on where to get off. I used to go to his house, but that day he told me to get off at Spruitview.”
Meyiwa arrived in his BMW to pick him up.
“It was Senzo driving, next to him was Kelly Khumalo, at the back was Zandi and Mthokozisi Twala.”
They stopped to buy liquor before travelling to the Khumalo home.
“It was in the evening, we went and sat in the dining room, and they introduced Kelly's mother. It was Senzo who introduced her. He told me it's the mother of his woman and the one looking after the baby.
“When we were drinking, food was being prepared. We were watching football. Chelsea and Manchester United were playing.”
He said after a while, a man arrived at the house.
“As time went on, Senzo told me who that gentleman was. It was Longwe Twala. We didn't talk much with him, because he didn't say much, he was speaking to Zandi. They also prepared food for him and he also ate.”
Looking at a picture of the sitting area, Madlala pointed out where everyone was sitting, stating Meyiwa was sitting next to Kelly, who kept moving to different spots.
He said at one stage, he went outside for a smoke, accompanied by Mthokozisi Twala.
The court adjourned for a break at this stage of the testimony.
Earlier, Madlala's arrival at court saw him pursued by television crews down a corridor until he entered a room to evade them. The court reaffirmed media guidelines and blocked those responsible from reporting on the proceedings for a day.
The accused, who have pleaded not guilty, are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. – TimesLIVE
