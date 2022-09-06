×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Alleged goat rapist killed by mob in northern KZN

06 September 2022 - 11:57
Orrin Singh Reporter
A 21-year-old man allegedly raped a goat at the home of an elderly woman in northern KwaZulu-Natal before a mob of angry residents beat him to death in the early hours on Monday. File photo
A 21-year-old man allegedly raped a goat at the home of an elderly woman in northern KwaZulu-Natal before a mob of angry residents beat him to death in the early hours on Monday. File photo
Image: Alaister Russell

A 21-year-old man accused of bestiality was killed by an angry mob in northern KwaZulu-Natal after he was allegedly caught raping a goat. 

Police spokesperson Const Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the incident occurred in the early hours on Monday in the rural village Qwayinduku, near Mtunzini. 

“It is alleged by a 61-year-old female that in the early hours of September 5 she was sleeping when she heard someone breaking a window in her house. She told the intruder she would use a bush knife if he tried to come in through the window he had broken.       

“When the 21-year-old failed to enter the house, he turned and raped a goat that belonged to the woman. When she heard her goat crying she woke her son who was sleeping in another house and the man was caught in action.”

According to the woman's son, after alerting the community an angry mob descended on the area and beat the man to death.

WATCH | Authorities scramble to recapture lions on the loose in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal wildlife authorities were on Wednesday left scrambling to locate a large male lion spotted on the P700 near Ulundi by a motorist.
News
6 days ago

“Police were called to the murder scene where the man was found with head and face injuries. He was declared dead on the scene. A case of murder was registered at Mtunzini police station and the matter is under investigation,” said Ngcobo. 

Provincial social development spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said they were shocked to learn of the incident. 

“We are very concerned about the immoral conditions in our society. That the deceased attempted to rape an elderly person is an indication a lack of moral fibre. However, it is also very concerning that in our communities families allow the aged to sleep alone in separate rooms where criminals take advantage of them.”

Memela said social workers would visit the woman to assess her condition and provide her with psychosocial support.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Showers for the homeless in Cape Town sees fresh start for less fortunate
Joburg coalition lays charges against ANC over 'votes for bribes'