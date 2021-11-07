Herdsman killed by cattle thieves: Mother and son arrested

A 45-year-old mother and her son, aged 18, are expected to appear in the Bafokeng magistrate's court in Tlhabane on Monday for possession of suspected stolen livestock.

The duo were arrested at Lefaragatlhe village near Tlhabane.

This follows the murder of a herdsman during the theft of livestock at a cattle post in Serutube village outside Rustenburg on Thursday.

North West police spokesperson Capt Aafje Botma said that according to preliminary information, three herdsmen were herding cattle at about 5pm when three attackers emerged from the bushes.

"The trio caught one of the herdsmen and tied his hands with a rope, then robbed him of his money and a cellphone. The suspects went to another herdsman, 25, tied his hands, and also robbed him of his cellphone and cash.