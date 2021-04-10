Stolen fence at army base gives neighbouring farmers sleepless nights

The theft of a fence at an army base in Makhanda is giving local farmers a headache.

The 6 SA Infantry Battalion training area is now being used by illegal hunters and livestock thieves, say the farmers.

This was confirmed by defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula in her reply to a parliamentary question from DA MP Annette Steyn. Mapisa-Nqakula said the eastern part of the fence at the training area had been stolen.

“A project was registered and sent out for tender via the department of public works and infrastructure ... but the process was placed on hold by (the department) due to insufficient funding,” Mapisa-Nqakula said.