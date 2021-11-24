Farmer loses nearly R1m in cattle to stock thieves

A Nqanqarhu (formerly Maclear) farmer is offering R20,000 to anyone who can assist in finding his herd of stolen cattle.

Peter Harvey, 58, who has farmed for more than 40 years, woke up to find 42 Brangus cattle including two bulls from his Waldek Farm missing when he counted his livestock on Thursday morning.

He has been searching for his stolen cattle since, without success.

Harvey said he had lost the odd animal over the years to stock theft but had never been hit as hard as the latest incident.

On Sunday, Harvey calculated the loss at nearly R1m, with one cow selling for about R20,000 and a bull for R60,000.

All the cattle are black in colour and are polled. Some have orange ear tags, and all have a swallowtail cut in the left ear.