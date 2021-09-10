Cutting-edge technology is raising life security in Africa to new levels

Agriculture and healthcare see benefits from innovations

In Africa, the internet of things (IoT) plays an increasingly important role in sectors like agriculture and healthcare. Traditionally the provider of voice, data connectivity and mobile payments solutions, the telecommunication sector is now using technology to build an entire ecosystem around the individual consumer.



Ultra-modern technologies and applications that leverage our hyper-connected lives are being piloted as commerce, the full range of financial services, social media and entertainment are conducted and consumed on one platform...