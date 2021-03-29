FARMERS UNDER SIEGE | Dispatch documentary exposing EC stock theft horrors now live
‘Farmers Under Siege’ highlights the murderous battle over livestock in the hills of the Eastern Cape, leaving farmers with little choice but to surrender, sell up and migrate.
Some livestock owners are fighting back with all their might. You have read their stories on our pages, and now you can hear them for yourself.
Watch ‘Farmers Under Siege’ the documentary, where victims of stock theft share their experiences.
